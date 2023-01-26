Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned, according to school spokesperson Michelle Price.

The principal of Richneck Elementary still holds their position at the school.

This comes as the lawyer for Abby Zwerner, the teacher who police said was shot by her 6-year-old student at the school on Jan. 6, detailed her plans Wednesday night to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools on Zwerner's behalf.

During a news conference, Zwerner's attorney, Diana Toscano, alleged school administrators were warned three times about the boy's behavior and him potentially being armed hours before the shooting took place. She claimed those staff members repeatedly downplayed those warnings.

"This tragedy was entirely preventable if the school administrators responsible for school safety had done their part and take an action when they had knowledge of imminent danger. But instead, they failed to act and Abby was shot," said Toscano.

Later Wednesday night, the Newport News School Board held a special meeting where they voted to fire Superintendent George Parker III after nearly five years. He will be relieved of his duties on Feb. 1.

Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers who have called for his resignation or firing after the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

"When a leader loses the trust of those who follow them, then it's time for you to go," said Vice Chair Dr. Terri Best during the meeting.

But not all board members agreed with the decision to let Parker go. "Getting rid of someone is not going to particularly fix this problem. This is not a Newport News problem, this is a gun problem," Gary Hunter, another board member said.