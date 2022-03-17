Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond's 6 graduate seniors get 2nd NCAA Tournament chance

A10 Richmond Davidson Basketball
Nick Wass/AP
Richmond poses with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament against Davidson, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
A10 Richmond Davidson Basketball
Posted at 9:08 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 21:08:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Spiders' six graduate seniors get an opportunity for a second chance two years after NCAA Tournament hopes were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The frustration from 2 years ago, coupled with the disappointment of a 14-9 finish last year motivated the players to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility.

While most schools have featured fifth- and sixth-year players this season, the Spiders feature a 20-man roster which is among the largest and experienced in the tournament.

The Atlantic 10 champions are seeded 12th in the Midwest Region and open against Big Ten champion Iowa on Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers