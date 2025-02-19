'Miserable but also wonderful:' Richmonders enjoy snow but dream of spring

RICHMOND, Va. — Tim Cox laced up his sneakers and raced outside after getting released from work early because of winter weather.

"I figured I could either go sit at home all day or get a little exercise in. Feel better about my day,” Cox said.

As snow and cold air pelted his face, Cox kept a fast pace and was determined to finish eight miles.

"It’s a winter wonderland. It’s nice. Hopefully it will be the last big snow of the year. I can’t wait for springtime when it starts to warm up, but I’ll enjoy it while we have it,” Cox said.

CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit and photojournalist Chris Jenkins drove all over the city Wednesday checking on road conditions and talking to people out in the elements.

Should you put wipers before a snowstorm? It's complicated.

The pair reports the majority of roads in the city are in good shape, but there are slick spots with minor snow coverage so drivers should be cautious and drive slow.

Wednesday afternoon a spokesperson for Richmond Police said they were experiencing “normal operations” so far.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said “crews are out spreading chemicals in order to maintain as much clearance as possible on primary and collector streets."

In the Giles Creek area, Michael Green tried to stop the snow from getting into his eyes and soaking his clothes with a tool he typically uses in the summer: an umbrella.

“It helped a little bit as far as for as my hood concerned, but everything else is just getting snowed on,” Green said.

Not far from him in Fulton Hill, kids didn’t even seem to notice the freezing conditions they were too busy enjoying themselves on the biggest sledding slope we could find in the city.

And in Byrd Park the snow didn’t stop Jennifer Hanrahan and her two dogs Cricket and Sydnet from their daily walk.

“I got two pups that are very active, and they need to walk every day no matter what. It’s kind of miserable, but it’s also wonderful.

But temperatures in the 20s had them looking forward to getting home.

“I’m going to make French onion soup,” Hanrahan said. "This is a soup day."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube