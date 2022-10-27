The first step this Richmond group is taking to try and slow gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families across Central Virginia are grieving amid gun violence.

Just this week on Richmond's Southside, a mother laid her 20-year-old son to rest. Police said he was killed in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex last week.

So far this year, Henrico has seen 23 homicides. The City of Richmond has seen 46 homicides and 205 shootings, compared to 66 homicides and 184 shootings at this time last year.

While homicides are down in Richmond so far this year, aggravated assaults are up a statistic that community members say they are hoping will change. CBS 6 is still waiting to hear back about crime statistics in Chesterfield County and Hanover County.

The tragic losses are leaving many in the communities calling for a change.

Pastor Ralph Hodge heads up the gun violence committee for Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities (RISC).

"A real gun violence intervention strategy needs to be implemented right away. The city doesn't have to fun it or administer it, we just need them to cooperate with the groups that received the funding," Hodge said.

Hundreds in the group attended an assembly on Tuesday evening to learn how they can help subdue the growing crime. Hodge said that part of their plan is to show up at November's Richmond City Council meeting, calling on the city to do more.

"We're tired of the gun violence. We've all been affected by the gun violence. I've had to do more funerals than I can count," Hodge said.

As people in Central Virginia hear of another shooting, they hope civilians will remember that their loved ones are not just another number.