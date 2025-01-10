Is Richmond prepared for the incoming winter weather as boil water advisory continues?

RICHMOND, Va. — Whether you like it or not, more winter weather is on the way this weekend for Richmond.

A few predicted inches of snow isn't bringing the same energy that the winter weather did for some just one week ago.

The few inches of snow Richmond received Sunday night ended up crippling the city's water system. It caused the majority of residents to not have running water for days.

Watch: Mayor: Power transfer failure led to 'cascade' of events at Richmond water plant

Mayor: Power transfer failure led to 'cascade' of events at Richmond water plant

"It was definitely, definitely difficult," resident Tiffany Johnson said. "It has been very challenging because it caused my job to be closed and me and my kids, we had to go to coworker house to take a shower."

The city restored water Thursday.

But the reaction from those we spoke to was mixed on if they feel Richmond is ready for another weather event.

"Don't ask me that I'm a plumber," resident Mr. C said.

"I just really don't know. But I certainly hope they are," resident Edward Smith said.

"I'm thinking that this time they going to come through," Johnson said. "I felt like the first time, because it been some time since they actually had snow. They really wasn't prepared. Probably didn't think they was going to really have any snow."

The city is already in action working to ensure the failures that occurred with this storm don't happen again.

They published eight steps they want the public to know they're taking.

They'll have specialists in all sectors of public utilities present around the clock at the water plant.

Additional staff will be working- in addition to engineers, wastewater staff, the Virginia Department of Health and software and engineering consultants.

The city has also installed a new backup to supply the plant's computer systems should power be disrupted.

They'll also have supervisors inspecting all operations... and have implemented new checklists and process reviews.

The city has also activated a snow removal readiness plan, added a process for hourly status check ins, and updated their emergency contacts.

For now, many are focused on finding the good in acts of kindness the community is providing As they continue to await this new winter weather and the cities boil water advisory to lift.

"I'm grateful for all the places that allowed us to pickup water," Johnson said.

As they continue to await this new winter weather and the cities boil water advisory to lift.

"The water is going to flow. God gonna make sure," Mr. C said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube