List of Richmond street closures due to upcoming winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Works announced several current and upcoming street closures due to high water and a winter storm expected early Wednesday morning.

The following roads are already closed and will remain closed until further notice due to high-water and flooding issues:



Riverside Drive from Stratford Rd, & to Riverside & Rockfall Dr Cherokee Rd from James Riverwatch Dr to Beechmont Rd

Due to inclement weather conditions expected tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19, the following streets will be closed and remain closed until the roadways/streets are clear:

The following roads will be closed from Wednesday, Feb. 19 until they are clear due to the expected weather conditions and potential freezing issues:



Boulevard Bridge both sides of the bridge – North and South Brown’s Island Way at S 2nd St. and at Tredegar St. Byrd St. at 3rd St. and at 4th St. N 23rd St. at Franklin St. and at Grace St. N 25th St. at Main St., Franklin St., Grace St. and at Broad St. E. Marshall St. at N 21st St. and at 20th St. Duval St. (900 N.7th St). N 5th St. and at N7th St 500 Hospital St. at N Hospital St. and at I95 & I64 Ramp

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

