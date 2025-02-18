Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

List of Richmond street closures due to upcoming winter storm

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 18, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Works announced several current and upcoming street closures due to high water and a winter storm expected early Wednesday morning.

The following roads are already closed and will remain closed until further notice due to high-water and flooding issues:

  1. Riverside Drive from Stratford Rd, & to Riverside & Rockfall Dr
  2. Cherokee Rd from James Riverwatch Dr to Beechmont Rd

Due to inclement weather conditions expected tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19, the following streets will be closed and remain closed until the roadways/streets are clear:
The following roads will be closed from Wednesday, Feb. 19 until they are clear due to the expected weather conditions and potential freezing issues:

  1. Boulevard Bridge both sides of the bridge – North and South
  2. Brown’s Island Way at S 2nd St. and at Tredegar St.
  3. Byrd St. at 3rd St. and at 4th St.
  4. N 23rd St. at Franklin St. and at Grace St.
  5. N 25th St. at Main St., Franklin St., Grace St. and at Broad St.
  6. E. Marshall St. at N 21st   St. and at 20th St.
  7. Duval St. (900 N.7th St). N 5th St. and at N7th St
  8. 500 Hospital St. at N Hospital St. and at I95 & I64 Ramp

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone