From healthcare to hotels to live music, how the Richmond Water Crisis is impacting industries

Water tank outside HCA’s Chippenham Hospital
HCA<br/>
A water tank outside HCA’s Chippenham Hospital. Local area hospitals have received water shipments to support their operations during the water crisis in the Richmond region.<br/>
Water tank outside HCA’s Chippenham Hospital
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Few industries, it appears, are immune from Richmond’s weeklong water crisis. As much of the region faces another day of boiled water advisories, BizSense checked in with folks from all corners of the local business community to see how they’re staying afloat when clean, safe water is hard to come by. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

