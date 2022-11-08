Watch Now
Richmond voters experience minor hiccups as polls open on Election Day

Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 11:03:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Several precincts in Richmond experienced jammed machines or technological glitches as voters lined up at the polls Tuesday morning.

Multiple voters alerted CBS 6 to issues they encountered while trying to vote during the midterms on this Election Day.

At Richmond voter precinct 510, Chief Officer Sharon Jones told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that the ballot feeding machine jammed right as the doors opened at Swansboro Elementary School at 6 a.m.

“Our procedure is to keep voters from waiting until we clear the jam and not create a line, we had them to put their ballots in an auxiliary box which is locked,” Jones explained.

Jones said no one was turned away and all ballots have since been counted. The issue only lasted about 15 minutes.

CBS 6 found one of the longest lines to vote outside of Albert Hill Middle School.

The assistant election officer at Richmond voter precinct 113 said the e-books used to check voters in went down around 8 a.m.

Election workers were forced to restart the poll pads, which impacted voting for about 20 minutes, the officer stated.

