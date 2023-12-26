Richmond receives $13 million grant to reduce fatalities on city roadways

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is working towards a goal of having no deaths on its roads by 2030. They believe a newly received $13 million grant from the US Department of Transportation will allow them to make changes that will help get them closer to that goal.

Midlothian Turnpike, Hull Street, US Route 60, and US Route 360 are some of the Richmond roads the city continues to keep a close eye on, according to city engineer Mike Sawyer.

Those roads make up some of the city's High Injury Network, which is an area Sawyer said is where 75% of traffic crashes occur in the city.

Sawyer finds those roads typically carry more traffic, are multi-lane, and sometimes have driving behaviors that increase the likelihood of crashes resulting in death or injuries.

According to the city's Vision Zero dashboard, 2,000 people have been injured and 22 people have been killed on Richmond roads this year. Sawyer said those numbers continue to fuel the city to find more funding.

“We really want to see zero deaths or injuries by 2030,” said Sawyer.

The Department of Public Works plans to put the grant funding towards targeting those high-injury network roads and roads in disadvantaged communities. Specifically, the city said it will go toward increasing the visibility of stop signs and pavement markings, adding retroflected backplates, LED street lights, red light enforcement cameras, bike lane separators, pedestrian crossings, and more.

However, the city acknowledges it will take drivers changing their habitats to be able to fully reduce accidents and deaths on the roadways. They believe it will take everyone pulling together and giving time space and grace to people who use the roadways. They encourage drivers to, 'Buckle in, avoid distractions, and drive sober.'

“From our perspective, we are changing the built environment but if we are not shifting our safety culture to grow with the built environment then we are only doing half the job,” added Sawyer.

The city is pushing for all impaired drivers to especially stay off the streets this holiday season.

They encourage people to utilize the city bus system or rideshares as alternatives.

You can learn more about the city's crashes and commitment to increasing roadway safety by viewing their Vision Zero dashboard.

