Is this invasive tree on your property? The state will replace it for free.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering Virginia residents a free replacement for invasive callery trees.

For every one callery tree you have removed from your property, you will be able to pick up one free native tree to replace it at an exchange event on November 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hickory Hill Community Center in Richmond. Each household can receive a maximum of three replacement trees.

The DOF recommends hiring an ISA-certified arborist for tree removal and herbicide treatment to prevent regrowth. You can find one at treesaregood.org. Take a picture of the tree before and after removal, then take those pictures to the event where you can then pick from a variety of native trees. The event is first come, first served.

Registration is required for this event. Click here to register.

Virginia Department of Forestry Callery pear trees after spring

Alex Sanz/AP A Callery pear tree is seen in Auburn, Ga., on Sunday, March 13, 2021. A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader, creating dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

