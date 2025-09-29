Richmond VegFest celebrates 22 years with plant-based food festival at Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The free Richmond VegFest returned for its 22nd year at Byrd Park on Sunday.

Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, two local nonprofits, collaborated to organize the festival.

The organizations said their goal was to educate Richmonders on the healthy and humane aspects of a vegan lifestyle.

More than 50 food vendors participated, giving attendees opportunities to sample plant-based dishes and learn new recipes they could make at home.

Organizers introduced more affordable small plate options this year so visitors could "try even more food."

The event featured entertainment across three stages with various performers, bands and speakers.

"Some people think that options are scarce once you're vegan or vegetarian, but that's not true at all," one attendee said. "Look at how much we have around here. There's lots to do and not even just when it comes to food — it comes to clothing or accessories, it comes to just like regular everyday house products."

WTVR CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg returned as the event's emcee.