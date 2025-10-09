Why is Richmond United is leaving West Creek soccer complex

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- With a massive pharmaceutical facility set to take its place, Richmond United is preparing to say goodbye to its longtime West Creek soccer complex. The youth soccer club, formerly known as Richmond Strikers, confirmed this week that its 38-acre, 10-field site at 12575 West Creek Parkway will be shutting down after this year to make way for pharma giant Eli Lilly’s planned $5 billion manufacturing plant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.