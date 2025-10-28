Update on Richmond United's $5M Pouncey Tract complex upgrades

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The region’s largest youth soccer organization is nearing the finish line on a sizable round of upgrades at its northern Henrico complex.

Richmond United expects to complete a $5 million renovation at its 42-acre Striker Park facility on Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen this month. The project is adding 8,500 square feet of office and storage space for the club, locker rooms, a new training room, two outdoor futsal courts and additional parking to the facility. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.