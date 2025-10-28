Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Update on Richmond United's $5M Pouncey Tract complex upgrades

Richmond United CEO Jay Howell said the upgrades will make Striker Park more suitable for hosting tournaments, particularly with locker rooms for players and storage space for equipment.
SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The region’s largest youth soccer organization is nearing the finish line on a sizable round of upgrades at its northern Henrico complex.

Richmond United expects to complete a $5 million renovation at its 42-acre Striker Park facility on Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen this month. The project is adding 8,500 square feet of office and storage space for the club, locker rooms, a new training room, two outdoor futsal courts and additional parking to the facility. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

