Three Richmond intersections to get new traffic signals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting in mid-February construction work is scheduled to begin at three key intersections throughout Richmond.

The department of Public Works is preparing to begin work at the following intersections:



Cary Street at Libbie Avenue

Clarkson Road at Warwick Road

Granite Avenue at Grove Avenue

Through the project, new traffic signal poles and equipment will be installed as well as new accessible curb ramps, pedestrian countdown signals, high visibility crosswalks, traffic signal controllers, and traffic signal indications.

The city's Vision Zero dashboard shows that in 2023 7 people were killed in pedestrian related crashes. Another 126 people were injured last year according to the dashboard.

"During construction, there will be intermittent lane and sidewalk closures," the city of Richmond said in a press release about the project. "Please give our construction workers extra space and slow down when you see orange cones in the work zones."

Funding for the project is coming from the Federal Highway Administration and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The project is expected to cost $2.112 million.

And this isn't the only safety improvement project coming for Richmond roads.Back in December, the city announced another $13 million in grants to improve conditions on Midlothian Turnpike, Hull Street, US Route 60, and US Route 360.

The project for the three intersections is expected to be completed by Winter of 2025.

