Richmond tests new safety features near VCU. Will it work?

RICHMOND, Va. — You might notice some traffic changes in the City of Richmond around Virginia Commonwealth University's campuses.

Four intersections are now equipped with modular curbs and striping in an effort to slow down drivers making left turns.

The intersections that are a part of this pilot include:



Franklin Street at Laurel Street

Franklin Street at Belvidere Street.

Marshall Street at 11th Street

Marshall Street at 13th Street

The curbs and striping are designed to prevent drivers from corner cutting thereby reducing the chances of a driver hitting a walker or cyclist.

"Quick-build pilots allow us to gather real-world data efficiently and refine designs before full-scale implementation,” Richmond transportation engineer Michael Sawyer said. "These enhancements will make a meaningful difference in reducing conflicts and protecting vulnerable road users."

VCU and Richmond will monitor the results at the impacted intersections to determine whether that measures work and if they should be expanded to other intersections.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

