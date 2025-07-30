Richmond teens master 'Stop the Bleed' skills to 'save lives'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond teens are learning critical emergency response skills that could save lives as part of a pilot program targeting neighborhoods with high rates of gun violence.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond is hosting "Stop the Bleed" training sessions, teaching teenagers how to respond to injuries from car crashes, workplace accidents or gunshot wounds.

"You, with this training and with your kit, can save somebody's life," an instructor told the group of attentive teens.

The training emphasizes quick action in emergency situations, with participants learning techniques like applying direct pressure to wounds.

"What you do in the field, on the street, this course is so important because if you stop that bleeding it give us time to fix in in the operating room," said Dr. Michael Aboutanos, Director of VCU Medical Center.

VCU Medical Center has provided this training and first aid kits to roughly 5,000 people since 2012.

"Depending on where the wound would be, a person could bleed out within three to five minutes. So rapid intervention by the lay public is what's going to save lives," said Greg Neiman, Coordinator for Stop the Bleed.

This specific group is part of a collaborative pilot program between the city and several violence intervention organizations. The initiative aims to train 300 people living in areas identified by Richmond Police as gun violence hotspots.

The teens participating belong to the Street Smartz Over Safety program. Its founder, Dre'Mon Miller, acknowledges the unfortunate necessity of such training.

"But at the same time, I'm glad that we can entrust these young people with such a skill and know that they can show up and that they do have the powers to actually show up and do the proper things to help save a life," Miller said.

Miller's program focuses on providing teens with tools for personal development, including college and career preparation, while also encouraging them to support their communities.

"Not only showing up for yourself, but showing up for your family and your obligation to the community that you have," Miller said.

Caleb James and True Anderson, long-time participants in Street Smartz, value the connections they've made with peers from across Richmond.

"You get connections from everywhere in the city, so it's not just within your district. And it's just nice to get to meet these people in general," Anderson said.

Both teens have different experiences with gun violence. While Anderson hasn't witnessed it firsthand, James has had several close encounters, including nearly being hit himself.

"Honestly, I just push through and, you know, send condolences to the families and all that," James said. "Yeah, mostly I just push through."

As the pilot program concludes, organizers hope the city will fund future training sessions for more teenagers. Though James and Anderson now possess potentially life-saving skills, they share a common hope.

"Hopefully," James said, expressing his wish that he'll never need to use these emergency techniques.

