Richmond educators protest collective bargaining changes outside City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of Richmond educators and supporters gathered in front of City Hall Monday to protest Richmond Public Schools' plans for a new collective bargaining agreement, expressing concerns about what they see as an attempt to weaken workers' rights.

Members of the Richmond Education Association spoke out against Superintendent Jason Kamras during the demonstration, which coincided with a school board work session to discuss the first review of their new collective bargaining resolution.

Demonstrators said the administration should have been collaborating and meeting with employees to revise the new policy, but they fear they are being silenced in the process.

Meanwhile, Kamras sent a letter to the Richmond community outlining suggestions the school board is making regarding the collective bargaining resolution.

The list of proposed revisions includes streamlining the grievance process, using a third party to resolve collective bargaining disputes, asking both parties to come to the table to negotiate issues, implementing agreed provisions only when funds are available, and ensuring that negotiations and advocacy do not disrupt the school day.

