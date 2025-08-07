Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Revamped T.B. Smith Community Center opens in South Richmond

A new 30,000-square-foot community center is now open in South Richmond, offering a wide range of activities and facilities for residents of all ages.
$20 million community center opens in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — A $20 million, 30,000-square-foot community center is now open in South Richmond, offering a wide range of activities and facilities for residents of all ages.

The new T.B. Smith Community Center in the Davee Gardens neighborhood replaces a smaller facility nearby.

Inside, visitors will find a computer lab and kitchen facilities. The outdoor area includes a playground, basketball courts, and a field that can accommodate softball and football games.

The center will host special events, tournaments, summer camps, and after-school programs throughout the year.

Beyond recreation, the facility is also designed to serve as an emergency response building when needed.

The center was funded by about $20 million from a COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act grant. About $800,000 went toward green technology, including solar panels.

