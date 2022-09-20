As Richmonders await refunds for canceled taco festival, frustration and confusion grow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this month, an event dubbed the Richmond Taco Festival was canceled just days before the festival was supposed to happen.

The festival, which was supposed to take place on September 10 and 11 at the Drive Shack in Goochland County, was suddenly canceled on September 7. The event cited permit issues as its reason for canceling the event.

Officials in Goochland County said they processed a special event permit application on September 1 after only receiving it after hours the day before on August 31. Those applications are typically due at least 30 days in advance.

It would then be sent to a handful of other agencies for review and approval but that did not end up happening within the shortened time period.

While the cancelation was disappointing to many, a post from the event's Facebook page said that those who had already purchased tickets would be refunded. This post has since been deleted from the organization's Facebook page.

"We will be issuing refunds immediately to anyone who has purchased tickets, along with sending out cancelation emails," a post from September 7 on the organization's Facebook page read.

However, according to feedback from some CBS 6 viewers, this hasn't been the case for everyone. Numerous people are claiming they were scammed by the event. They said not only have they not been refunded for their tickets, but they also are unable to get in touch with organizers.

On Eventbrite, regular tickets were listed at $9.99 while VIP tickets were listed at $49.99.

Records show "A Taste Of Your Town LLC", an organization located outside of Philadelphia, is the group behind this event.

CBS 6 has reached out to the official listed on the permit application and we are waiting for a response at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.