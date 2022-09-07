Permit issues cancel Richmond Taco Festival

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Organizers of the Richmond Taco Festival announced on Wednesday that this weekend's festival would be canceled due to permit issues.

In a Facebook post, organizers said "it is with an extremely heavy heart that we are forced to cancel this weekend's Richmond Taco Festival".

The festival, originally scheduled for September 10-12 described itself as "the most anticipated food and entertainment festival of 2022".

Organizers said they would be issuing refunds for those who had purchased tickets in addition to sending out cancellation emails about the event.

"After discussing this event with county officials this morning, they in good faith could not guarantee that our event permit would be approved in time," the event's Facebook page continued.

Goochland County Administrator Victor Carpenter said that their permit process is the same for everyone, adding that the application should be filed at least 30 days out of the event.

Carpenter did not comment on the festival specifically and referred CBS 6 back to the organizers of the festival.

