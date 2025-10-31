State of the Schools: Richmond reports academic gains, expansion plans

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras delivered encouraging news at the district's 2025 State of the Schools event on Thursday, highlighting academic improvements and outlining plans for future growth.

The district has seen notable increases across all core subjects over the past two years. Reading scores climbed six points, math increased five points, science jumped 12 points, and history rose seven points.

"I'm going to share tonight a little bit about where we are, where we're going, and why I believe we will get there," Kamras said.

The improvements have been particularly pronounced among economically disadvantaged students, who saw reading scores increase by 10 points over two years compared to just two points for their peers statewide.

These academic gains have translated into higher graduation rates, with the district reaching 80% for the first time in nearly a decade with the class of 2025. Graduation rates for Black students and economically disadvantaged students reached record highs.

Kamras attributed these improvements to the district's three-part "Passion Project" strategic plan.

The first component, "Passion for Reading," focused on literacy improvements through evidence-based approaches.

"We've adopted the very best literacy curricula based on what's called the science of reading," Kamras said.

The district invested in literacy coaches for every school to help teachers learn effective instruction methods and hired reading interventionists to provide additional support for struggling students.

The second phase, "Passion for Learning," includes significant infrastructure developments over the next five to seven years. Plans include construction of a new high school, a technology center, and implementation of specialty centers at various high schools.

"The new CTE center in the old Philip Morris building that we have on Maury Street," Kamras noted. "The goal is to provide our students with lots of options, no matter their zip code."

The third component, "Passion for Teaching," addresses educator support and retention through substantial compensation improvements.

"Over the last few years, we have increased average teacher pay by almost $25,000," Kamras said.

The district also launched collective bargaining to give teachers stronger input on wages and working conditions.

While celebrating the district's progress, Kamras emphasized the need for continued community support.

"I stand here immensely proud of what we've achieved over the last several years, but also of the manner in which we have held true to our values along the way," Kamras said. "We can't do this work alone. We truly need the whole Richmond village."

The full presentations from the State of the Schools event will be posted on rvaschools.net.



