City of Richmond helps fund new affordable childcare center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday morning, city leaders gathered outside of Second Presbyterian Church on North 5th Street to celebrate the opening of a new childcare facility.

The Sprout School at Second Presbyterian will serve children between the age of two months and five years old, and give several Richmond families one more needed option for affordable daycare.

According to YWCA Richmond CEO Rupa Murthy, 38% of Richmond’s children live in poverty, and the average cost of daycare has increased more than 50% on average over the past six years.

Thanks to more than $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, the Sprout School is able to open this new location and expand the number of children they serve at their location inside Blackwell Preschool.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney dedicated more than $600,000 in federal funding to child care facilities, and YWCA received the largest portion — while other facilities like the YMCA of Greater Richmond and The Friends Association for Children will also receive money to expand care.

Overall, the funds are expected the help more than 200 Richmond families have access to affordable childcare.

"Today I dare say we need more," explained Stoney. "We need more spades for our young people. We need more teachers. We need to continue to invest and remove the constraints that don't allow for all of our children to reach to their unlimited potential."

The Junior League of Richmond was also present for Monday's ribbon cutting, as the organization partners with the YWCA to provide crucial services like clothing and meal kits to families in need.