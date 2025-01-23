Richmond SPCA hosts puppy yoga event: 'Good vibes and a serotonin boost'

RICHMOND, Va. — There are two things that could make just about anyone feel better: a good workout and a cute dog.

CBS 6 took a trip to the Richmond SPCA to see some puppy yoga on Wednesday night.

The yoga class was open to people of all ages and all abilities.



Attendees got to do yoga while playing with seven puppies. Their mother was named Snow White, the puppies have similar names to the Seven Dwarfs: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sniffles and Dopey.

One of the participants we spoke with bonded with Bashful.

"Bashful was coming up and picking me over and over again, so we'll see, we're gonna explore that! We bonded, I think, right away," she said.

