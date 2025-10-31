Richmond SPCA to host its 27th annual Fur Ball event this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA is hosting its 27th annual Fur Ball event on Saturday.

All proceeds raised at the event benefit the SPCA's Cinderella Fund, which is used to deliver lifesaving treatment and rehabilitation to more than 3,500 pets and prepare them for adoption. The SPCA said the fund helps about 80% of the animals in its care each year.

CBS 6's Greg McQuade is emceeing the event, where more than 380 guests and 25 pets will be in attendance.

The SPCA's fundraising goal for the Fur Ball is $800,000.

An online auction open to the public is already underway. Click here to view and bid on more than 80 items.

Tickets for a Nov. 3 raffle can also be purchased by clicking here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube