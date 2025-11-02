Richmond SPCA's Fur Ball raises money for 'crucial medical treatment' for homeless animals in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA's 27th annual Fur Ball surpassed its fundraising goal during Saturday's gala at the Jefferson Hotel.

All proceeds benefit the SPCA's Cinderella Fund, which provides lifesaving treatment and rehabilitation to prepare pets for adoption.

"That's going to allow us to deliver crucial medical treatment to more than 3,500 homeless animals who are going to need it, who we'll take into our care in the coming 12 months," Richmond SPCA's CEO Tamsen Kingry said. "Our goal is to get them rehabilitated, make sure that they that they receive all the treatment that they need, so that we can prepare them for adoption and loving homes in our community."

The gala raised more than $840,000. But sources said the final amount could approach $900,000 as additional donations continue to come in. The organization had set an initial target of $800,000.

CBS 6's Greg McQuade emceeed the event, where more than 380 guests and 25 pets were in attendance.

An online auction is open to the public. Click here to view and bid on more than 80 items. Tickets for a Nov. 3 raffle can also be purchased.

Click here to learn more about the no-kill shelter's mission, find out how to volunteer or make a donation.

