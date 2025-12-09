RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond International Airport recorded 3.5 inches of snow on Monday during a winter storm that brought varying amounts of snowfall across central Virginia.

The airport's measurement serves as the official snowfall total for Richmond and will be recorded in weather history books. However, areas west of Interstate 95 typically receive more snow than the airport's location east of the city.

Snow reports from across the region showed significant variation in accumulation totals.

Crewe in Nottoway County received the highest snowfall amount at 7 inches. Jetersville in southwestern Amelia County measured 6.8 inches of snow.

The winter storm brings Richmond's seasonal snow total to 5.5 inches at the airport, which serves as the official measurement for weather records and data.

