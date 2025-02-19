Residents flock to Virginia hardware stores ahead of winter storm for snow salt, shovels

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents across Central Virginia are getting ready for the impending snowstorm with a flurry of preparations at homes, schools and businesses.

In local hardware stores, people have been seeking solutions to fight the winter weather.

Pleasants Hardware was bustling Tuesday evening as residents searched for snow prevention essentials.

“Got my shovel on sale,” said customer Dan Fox, inadvertently highlighting the growing demand for winter supplies.

Fox found humor in the situation despite spending the day looking for supplies.

“It’s even my color,” he joked, holding up a brightly colored shovel. “I’ve been to three different grocery stores,” he added, noting the challenge of finding items.

Blair Chewning echoed that sentiment. “I was shocked when I walked in and saw that stack,” she said about the limited supply of salt. “I thought it was going to be a joke. I’m gonna walk in and say I need ice melt, and they’re gonna go, yeah, you and everybody else.”

Fortunately for Chewning, she managed to secure a bag of salt before the store sold out.

“Just to know I can get out the back steps if I need to," she said.

Shoppers expressed their relief at finding supplies, even if preparing for the snow wasn’t the ideal situation.

“We had snow a month ago in January, and then last week, so I think parents are ready to put kids back with us,” said one teacher, noting the disruptions caused by winter weather.

If you weren’t lucky enough to find salt, experts suggest using sand, kitty litter or vinegar as alternatives to de-slick surfaces. If you don’t have a shovel, a broom or leaf blower can also do the trick

