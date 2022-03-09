Man found dead, 8-month-old baby shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead and an eight-month-old baby was shot on Fairfield Avenue early Wednesday morning, police said.

Richmond Police said they were notified about the shooting just after 1 a.m. When they arrived to the 2800 block, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police did not specify about the extent of their injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield (894) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

