Woman found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, near North Avenue, in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the area at about 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times, according to Richmond Police on scene.

Officers were still working to determine when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.