Man killed at Richmond shoe store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Richmond shoe store as 25-year-old Vidal Smith, of Richmond.

Police responded to Shoe City, along the 4700 block of Southside Plaza, for a shooting call on Saturday at about 4:21 p.m.

"Officers located [Smith] suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Police have not yet released any information about a possible shooting suspect.

The Southside Plaza shooting was one of five shootings reported in Richmond over the weekend.

Investigators have asked anyone who was inside Shoe City shoe at the time or anyone with information about Smith's death to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.