Five people shot in Richmond over the weekend, one killed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot in Richmond over the weekend. Crime Insider sources said that one of the victims is paralyzed and another was killed.

Richmond Police say they are still following leads after the killing inside a Southside Plaza shoe store Saturday afternoon.

"You rather have a lumped eye or come to your momma in a casket man, we don't want the guns around this way," said one of several men living in Chippenham apartments where police were called for shots fired late Sunday night.

The second victim showed up at the hospital. Crime Insider sources say detectives believe he was shot somewhere in Fairfield Court with injuries to his buttocks.

Crime Insider sources said that he's not cooperating with the police investigation.

The third was a man was shot in the 100 block of North 19th in downtown Richmond. Police say he was hit in the ankle and he drove himself to a nearby hospital.

The fourth shooting happened at the Chippenham apartments on the city's Southside on late Sunday night. A man hit was in his backside shoulder, an injury that went from a non-life-threatening injury to a life-threatening one at Chippenham hospital.

In the last incident, a man was shot in the back near the intersection of Patrick and Pensacola Avenues. His injury is non-life-threatening.

"You promote violence, y'all can't come around here no more,” said one of the men. “You’re making it hot, you know. The only thing you should do is get your own money, stay in your lane, do your own thing and mind your own business."

Police are still looking for several suspects in these cases.

Crime Insider sources say that detectives believe that Saturday’s homicide victim knew his killer.