Richmond Sheriff hopes to address teen gun violence with new summit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Sheriff's Office will host the third session of its Beyond Jails summit on May 3rd.

The plan is to discuss community-based strategies for public safety, homelessness, substance abuse, addiction, mental health.

Sheriff Antoinette Irving told CBS 6 she's concerned with the recent rise in youth gun violence and is adding a specific call to action to Friday's event to address it.

"We will partner with the police department and other public safety agencies to make sure everyone knows where our hotspots are, that people know, you see something, say something, as well as what can we do as a public safety community to ensure that our community feels good about where they live," Irving explained.

Just last month, four teens were shot and killed in the city.

Representatives from Richmond Public Schools, the Commonwealth’s Attorney's offices and Richmond Courts will be at the Justice Center Friday to provide resources and answer questions, and there will also be information available about successful reintegration for inmates and their families.



"We want to make sure that we can do something about the violence that's going on, whether it is simply having more programs for our kids, or making sure that kids know that we care," said Irving. "They can come to us, and they can talk, but we also need to make sure that the family members know that we're here for them. Because it's not just the person that's committing the violence. But it's all the things that wrap around people to ensure that we can take care of our community and take care of their family."

Friday’s event will be held at the Richmond Justice Center at 1701 Fairfield Way from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is free and open to everyone in the community, and all attendees will be provided free lunch.

To help the Sheriff's Office ensure they have enough meals available, if you plan to attend, please sign up here: https://Beyond-Jails-3.eventbrite.co.

