Richmond nonprofit offers cooking class for seniors on healthy, balanced meals: 'A new way to eat'

RICHMOND, Va. — There’s no time like the present to learn new things, especially if it could improve your longevity. That’s the message a Richmond nonprofit hopes to convey to a group of seniors.

The Underground Kitchen Community First is serving up a new program to help seniors learn healthier cooking techniques.

“I learned this in the third class. Cottage pie... delicious,” one participant said, showcasing their dishes.

The Smart Soul Food program focuses on cooking soul food in a way that promotes healthy living. The series of four classes was held at the Annie Giles Community Center in the East End. It’s an initiative Councilwoman Ellen Robertson fought for in the food desert.

“I think we need to learn a different way of eating. We don't necessarily have to have ham hocks in our food or butter and fried food. We can eat our food stewed and in other ways to get the nutrition we need to avoid some of these diseases that are plaguing my community," participant Sylvia Mason said.

On Thursday, celebrity chef Steve Glenn guided participants in making Jamaican brown stew, a meal that guests found to be just as tasty but without the large amounts of sugar, salt and unhealthy fats typical in many traditional recipes.

“I have cousins with diabetes. Luckily, I don’t have it, but I’m trying to avoid it,” said Gwen Miller.

Janice Coppedge added, “I want to get to a healthier weight for myself so that I can be here for my grandchildren.”

The program encourages residents to explore new culinary experiences, shifting their taste preferences and cooking styles.

“I’m glad everybody's embracing a new way to eat,” Miller noted. “Instead of fried fish and fried chicken, we can prepare food differently.”

Participants leave with bags filled with all the produce and ingredients needed to recreate the recipes at home. The next senior series is scheduled for the fall.

Click here to learn more about the Underground Kitchen Community First.

