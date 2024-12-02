Richmond Schools audit finds $43M in 'necessary construction' costs

RICHMOND, Va. — Necessary construction and maintenance in Richmond Public Schools will cost about $43 million.

The steep price tag comes after a facility audit of each school building in the district.

RPS Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox said the audit is the first of its kind and will give stakeholders a baseline to keep schools safe and functional.

Fox said the district will use QR codes to keep up with equipment maintenance.

"This is huge for us, for our facilities team, because what my team is able to do is then go in with the iPads, scan the QR code on that piece of equipment, and they know instantly how much labor has been spent on that equipment, how much materials has been spent, how much time has been spent," Fox explained. "So we're really able to capture the data to know what we're pouring into a piece of equipment and whether or not it's time to prioritize replacing it versus continually trying to repair it."

Some of the $43 million has already been accounted for in roofing, HVAC and Marshall Courtyard wall projects.

Fox explained that since the school system only gets $2.5 million for its capital improvement plan from the city, the remaining balance will have to come from the state, non-profits or federal grants.

