How Richmond's 200-Day program helps teachers like Kayla Diallo and her students get a jump start on learning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most school in Central Virginia started on Monday, but a lot of children actually started learning started weeks earlier at the Children's Museum of Richmond.

Kayla Diallo's students got a jump start on their educational growth through Richmond Public Schools 200-Day program.

Not every child comes to school knowing how to stand in line, use scissors, or raise their hands.

This program adds 20 learning days to their calendar to help.

"Those 20 days really have afforded us an opportunity to know our kids, to really hone in on what they already know, what they would like to know, and just really building positive relationships," principal Dr. LaToya Draper said.

The schools use the extra days to dive into reading and math, and to spend time on enriching activities.

Learning is paired with playtime to make it fun and educational.

"When their parents tell me 'Oh my gosh, they love school. They love your class'. It just makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside," Diallo said.

Richmond Public Schools said the program worked very well at two pilot schools last year. Students at those schools showed significant academic gains and improved attendance.

"When other kids are just starting, we are ready to get right into the cirriculum and really help them with their learning," Diallo said.

Watch for Rob Cardwell's education feature stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Rob should profile, email him at rob.cardwell@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.