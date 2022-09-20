Richmond school leaders oppose new transgender model polices: 'This is unacceptable'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond school leaders are taking a stance against new model policies issued by the state that would reverse accommodations for transgender students in public schools.

The city's school board will take up a resolution during its next scheduled meeting aimed at rejecting the guidelines, and the district's superintendent called the policies "unacceptable."

The draft policies issued by the Virginia Department of Education under Governor Glenn Youngkin aim to mandate:



school districts only use a student's legal name in official records unless a parent submits documentation

teachers use the names and pronouns for students that align with their names in official records

teachers may not conceal information related to gender from a student's parent

The model polices would also cancel previous protections for transgender students under Governor Ralph Northam's administration that allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Youngkin said the updated rules deliver on his promise to respect the rights of parents.

"It is not under a school’s or the government's purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students. Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents," a spokesperson for the governor's office said. "The previous policies implemented under the Northam Administration did not uphold constitutional principles and parental rights and will be replaced."

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras opposes the guidelines.

"This is unacceptable. Public schools should be welcoming and inclusive, not exclusionary. The very least we can give our students is dignity and respect. This guidance takes it away," Kamras said in a newsletter to RPS families.

Kamras cited a survey from the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Trevor Project that found transgender and nonbinary students are more likely to die by suicide than other students.

Of the thousands surveyed across the U.S., the study revealed 59% of transgender boys and 48% of transgender girls considered suicide in the past year.

"We owe them support and love — not ostracization," Kamras said. He added the school board will ultimately decide how the district responds to the guidance.

Monday night, 1st District School Board Representative Liz Doerr proposed a resolution rejecting the model policies. It reads in part:

"Whereas transgender students deserve to learn and thrive in an environment free of bullying, intimidation, and fear. Therefore, be it resolved that the Richmond City Public School Board rejects Governor Youngkin’s model policies and affirms its commitment to providing protections for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

At least one board member, 4th District Representative Jonathan Young, expressed opposition to Doerr's resolution.

“I am sorry that some persons don’t believe parents should have any say pertaining to who can share a locker room, shower room, or bedroom with their children. To be clear, for all of the conversation about bathrooms; the outgoing VDOE model policy also precluded parents from a say pertaining to gym change rooms or an overnight field trip stay," Young said.

The board will add the resolution to its agenda for its Oct. 3 meeting.

VDOE will open up a comment period for 30 days allowing the public to respond to the draft policies. After reviewing comments, VDOE will then make any warranted changes and approve policies for Virginia school boards to then apply.

Legal experts expect the policies to be challenged in court

