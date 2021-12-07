Richmond School Board votes in support of collective bargaining

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a vote at their Monday night meeting, the Richmond School Board voted in support of collective bargaining.

This gives teachers and other RPS employees the right to negotiate their contracts. The final vote was 8-1.

Outside the meeting, hugs followed as several educators say they are finally being given a seat at the bargaining table.

"If we want to keep our teachers, we want to make sure they have a voice and that's what this is all about," Kenya Gibson, a school board member, said.

The stress of teachers' workloads and low pay, both of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, prompted Gibson to propose a collective bargaining ordinance that would. The ordinance would allow RPS employees to organize and bargain for contracts with the administration.

A new state law that was based in 2020 ended a 44-year ban on collective bargaining for local employees in the state. Despite this, they still don't have the right to strike.

"Even before COVID, teachers were going above and beyond. Reaching into their own pockets, doing whatever they needed to do to make sure their kids were successful and were nurtured and we forget that during COVID, their own families needed that nurturing too but they still went above and beyond," a Virginia senator said.

Earlier in the evening, the Richmond Education Association held a rally to bolster support for collective bargaining.

This momentum carried into Monday's meeting, giving educators the victory they had been fighting for.