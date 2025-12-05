Numerous Richmond roads closed due to snow and winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has closed numerous roads as winter weather moves across Central Virginia on Friday.

In an online update, the city posted that the following streets were closed until roadways are clear of snow and ice:



Boulevard Bridge both sides of the bridge – North and South

Brown’s Island Way at S. 2nd Street and at Tredegar Street

Byrd Street at 3rd Street and at 4th Street

N. 23rd Street at Franklin Street and at Grace Street

N. 25th Street at Main Street, Franklin Street, Grace Street and at Broad Street

E. Marshall Street at N. 21st Street and at 20th Street

Duval St. (900 N. 7th Street) at N. 5th Street and at N. 7th Street

500 Hospital Street at N. Hospital Street and at I95 & I64 Ramp

Richmond schools and most city offices are closed Friday, though some city services are available online.

Richmond's inclement weather shelter located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue will continue operations based on the weather, city officials advised.

