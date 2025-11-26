Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This Richmond road has been closed for two years. No one is stepping up to fix it.

Government Road across from Chimborazo Park
Richmond BizSense
Barriers block traffic from the sloped stretch of Government Road across from Chimborazo Park that’s been closed since 2023.
Government Road across from Chimborazo Park
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been two years since the Church Hill end of Government Road has been closed due to safety concerns.

And, after an initial solicitation over the summer received no bids from contractors to repair it, the hillside connector between Church Hill and Fulton will be closed for at least another year longer – potentially impacting at least two development projects that have been in the works there for years.

The City of Richmond on Friday posted a second request for bids for its Government Road Slope Stability Repair project, an $8.6 million contract that received no response when it was first advertised in late July. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

