This Richmond road has been closed for two years. No one is stepping up to fix it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been two years since the Church Hill end of Government Road has been closed due to safety concerns.

And, after an initial solicitation over the summer received no bids from contractors to repair it, the hillside connector between Church Hill and Fulton will be closed for at least another year longer – potentially impacting at least two development projects that have been in the works there for years.

The City of Richmond on Friday posted a second request for bids for its Government Road Slope Stability Repair project, an $8.6 million contract that received no response when it was first advertised in late July. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.