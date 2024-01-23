Richmond restaurant ranked in the Top 100 places to eat in the United States

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond is home to many, many wonderful restaurants. The food scene in Richmond, Virginia is so strong, that there is an entire podcast dedicated to it (shameless plug for the CBS 6 food podcast Eat It, Virginia). But one Richmond restaurant has risen above the rest, at least in the eyes of Yelp reviewers, to land on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2024.

And that restaurant is Perly’s.

When you drive by Perly’s on East Grace Street in downtown Richmond, there is often a crowd of people waiting outside for their chance to eat "old-school Jewish cuisine with modern flair."

Yelp ranked Perly’s #96 on its Top 100 list.

"I love the casual atmosphere, friendly staff, quick service, quality of food, and the price is more than reasonable," Yelp Elite user Moni T. said in a quote featured on the ranking website. "When it comes to sandwiches, a classic Reuben cannot go wrong. The portion size is huge, the combination of the layered corned beef, kraut, and cheese, it is heavenly.”

Fans of the Richmond restaurant may not be too surprised about the Yelp ranking.

Just last year, Yelp ranked Perly's as one of the country's top spots for brunch.

Perly's current owners took over in 2014 after the original owners closed the year prior. At that point, it had been open for more than 50 years.

The only other Virginia restaurant on the Yelp Top 100 list was Sabores Tapas Bar in Arlington, Virginia.

