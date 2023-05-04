Looking for a Mother's Day brunch spot? The best in Virginia is in RVA, Yelp says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Salivating for some "Cinnamon Babka French Toast?" In the mood for "Schnitzel Perlstein?"

Brunch staples like these at Richmond's Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen are always in high-demand, but if your Mother's Day plans involved Perly's, you might want to get there early.

Perly's just landed on Yelp's "Top 100 Brunch Spots for Mother's Day" in the U.S. The Jewish restaurant and deli was the top rated Virginia spot, coming in at #28 on the list.

For those who have graced the hallowed booths of the Grace Street eatery, the ranking likely comes as no surprise. According to Yelp's methodology for their best brunch list, customer reviews played a major role in compiling it.

"We identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'brunch,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'brunch,'" Yelp wrote.

Perly's is a Modern Jewish Restaurant & Delicatessen, appetizing since 2014. They say, "It's Yiddish for delicious!"

The current owners took over in 2014, after the orginial owners closed the year prior. At that point, it had been open for more than 50 years.

Two other Virginia restaurants made the list: Bay Local Eatery in Virginia Beach and The Secret Garden Cafe in Occoquan. But they came in #71 and #98 respectively, so go RVA!

Mother's Day, for those who forgot like this writer, is Sunday, May 14th.

