Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The food hall in the works in Scott’s Addition from EAT Restaurant Partners continues to reshape the company’s Richmond footprint. EAT last month shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
