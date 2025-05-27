Richmond opens applications for $500 monthly support program for eligible residents

RICHMOND, Va. — Applications are now open for a Richmond program allowing eligible residents to receive $500 a month from the City for two years.

The Richmond Resilience Initative is accepting applications for its fourth cohort, which intends to focus on supporting single parents — including guardians with custody, stepparents, foster parents, and others who serve as the primary caregivers in their households — with $500 a month for 24 months with no strings attached.

The initiative is a program of the city's Office of Community Wealth Building (OCWB) and the Robins Foundation.

According to OCWB, residents participating in the program can use the monthly payments to meet their needs, pay down debt, invest in education, and create stability for their families.

To check for eligibility and apply, click here.

The application is open until June 30, 2025.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube