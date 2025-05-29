Richmond residents react to water issues: 'Don't understand why it's happening'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents expressed mixed feelings as they dealt with a boil water advisory that lasted more than 48 hours.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald went out to talk with residents about their frustrations with the situation. Many said that at least having water in the system made this incident different from January's water crisis.

Parents noted it was particularly stressful trying to keep children from drinking tap water during the advisory.

Despite the inconvenience, many residents remained hopeful that clean water would be flowing from their taps by the afternoon.

"I have a little bit of confidence, but I still feel like it's gonna happen again. I feel like they should have a little more control of it. I don't understand why it's happening in so many different places," said a Gilpin woman.

"It's unfortunate. I hope they can get it fixed soon. But, you know, it's uh, I can see the frustration that everyone's experiencing behind it," said a Chesterfield woman.

Some residents appreciated the transparency from officials handling the situation.

"They're being, I think, transparent sometimes, like the dirt comes out when you're being transparent, as opposed to just lying about things. That makes you look bad, but it also, in the long run, will solve the problem. So yeah, we'll check in in two years, maybe see how they're doing," said a resident walking near Monroe Ward Square.

