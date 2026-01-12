'Princess Bride' screening kicks off Richmond Ren Faire events

RICHMOND, Va. — A special screening of "The Princess Bride" will kick off a series of events leading up to the Richmond Ren Faire next month at the Byrd Theater in Carytown.

The screening is set for Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and will include special combat demonstrations performed by a shadow cast during the film.

Organizers Virago Alley encourage attendees to come dressed as their favorite character for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Ren Faire in a costume contest.

Attendees will also get an exclusive first look at a custom sword crafted by Join or Die Knives that will be auctioned off this spring to support the Richmond Ren Faire Artist Fund. The fundraising initiative goes directly toward paying the artists hired to participate in the Faire.

Tickets are $15 and available online.

Virago Alley plans to release a full line-up of events soon leading up to the Ren Faire, taking place at Dorey Park on April 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virago Alley

