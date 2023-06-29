Can you feel it? Richmond region air quality deemed unhealthy -- for some

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality classified air in the Richmond region as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” again on Thursday.

“To the extent that they can, it really is best to avoid that air and stay inside as much as possible,” Dr. Elaine Perry, the Health Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said.

Dr. Perry said concern should be focused particularly on people who are very young, very old, or live with a chronic breathing or heart condition.

“When you have the combination of the reduced or poor air quality and the heat, that's two reasons to limit your exposure to the outdoors as much as you can over these next few days,” Perry said.

The poorer-than-usual air quality is due to wildfires burning in Canada.

A league of pickle ballers in Chesterfield turned out early for open court time at Rockwood Park, hoping to beat the worst of the bad air.

“We encourage them to stay hydrated, especially in the summertime, and to be safe,” Gloria Lambert, who assisted in organizing games for the Chesterfield Pickleball Club, said.

“When the game is over, all four of you come off the court and you have to put your paddle back on the rack and wait until your turn comes again,” explained retiree David Spruill. “It’s not like you can stay on the court for three hours straight. Everyone gets a break.”

Among the players, a common sentiment seemed to be an appreciation for the inclusivity of the sport and congenial sportsmanship. Young kids played against 87-year-olds, and everyone touched paddles at the end of each match.

Spruill, sporting a hat with a pickleball and the words “Just One More Game,” said the average player is old enough to recognize his or her physical limitations.

“Because (most of us) are older, we’re smart enough to know when to stop.”

Air quality is expected to improve in the area on Friday.

