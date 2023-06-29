Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Can you feel it? Richmond region air quality deemed unhealthy -- for some

Dr. Perry said concern should be focused particularly on people who are very young, very old, or live with a chronic breathing or heart condition.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:58:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality classified air in the Richmond region as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” again on Thursday.

“To the extent that they can, it really is best to avoid that air and stay inside as much as possible,” Dr. Elaine Perry, the Health Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said.

Dr. Perry said concern should be focused particularly on people who are very young, very old, or live with a chronic breathing or heart condition.

“When you have the combination of the reduced or poor air quality and the heat, that's two reasons to limit your exposure to the outdoors as much as you can over these next few days,” Perry said.

The poorer-than-usual air quality is due to wildfires burning in Canada.

Canada wildfire smoke continues to drift over Midwest, Northeast

Scripps News

Millions in US continue to breathe hazardous air from Canada wildfires

Justin Boggs
7:35 AM, Jun 29, 2023

A league of pickle ballers in Chesterfield turned out early for open court time at Rockwood Park, hoping to beat the worst of the bad air.

“We encourage them to stay hydrated, especially in the summertime, and to be safe,” Gloria Lambert, who assisted in organizing games for the Chesterfield Pickleball Club, said.

“When the game is over, all four of you come off the court and you have to put your paddle back on the rack and wait until your turn comes again,” explained retiree David Spruill. “It’s not like you can stay on the court for three hours straight. Everyone gets a break.”

Among the players, a common sentiment seemed to be an appreciation for the inclusivity of the sport and congenial sportsmanship. Young kids played against 87-year-olds, and everyone touched paddles at the end of each match.

Spruill, sporting a hat with a pickleball and the words “Just One More Game,” said the average player is old enough to recognize his or her physical limitations.

“Because (most of us) are older, we’re smart enough to know when to stop.”

Air quality is expected to improve in the area on Friday.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Take 2 minutes to answer these questions about community crime and safety: STOP the Violence Questionnaire.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone