Richmond Real Estate: Mayo Island is for sale
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 10:37:43-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 15 acres of downtown riverfront land has hit the market. The catch: it’s on an island. Mayo Island, the 14.5-acre plot on the James River between Manchester and downtown, was listed for sale for $19 million in recent weeks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.