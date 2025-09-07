Richmond churches host annual racial healing event 4 years after removal of Robert E. Lee statue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Multiple churches came together on Saturday to help build what organizers call a brighter and more peaceful future for Richmond.

One Day, One Step hosted its fourth annual racial healing gathering at Third Church on Forest Avenue.

The event started as a celebration of the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue.

"It's churches that had a historical role in that, acknowledging their role, repenting for it and wanting to walk together in healing," Katie St. Germain, the executive director of Renewing RVA, said.

There was a service of repentance and healing that led participants through a process of lament, repent and forgive. Through these intercessory prayers, organizers and community members hope that the city will be racially reconciled and healed in the future.

The service was followed by a repair fair that featured more than 20 groups working to put an end to discrimination throughout Richmond.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about One Day, One Step racial healing event in Richmond

"We believe that it's not just about praying and going through a healing process. We have to have action as part of it as well," St. Germain said. "We're hoping to get participants connected with that work and all work together to make our city better."

St. Germain said she is inspired by what she is seeing in Richmond.

"I see people working together, building relationships they haven't before," St. Germain said. "So as far as racial relations in our city go, I have a lot of hope for what we can build in the future."

Next year's event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12.

