Hundreds 'climb with a purpose' at Richmond Raceway to honor 9/11 victims: 'We must never forget'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds gathered at Richmond Raceway on Saturday morning to take part in the Metro Richmond 9/11 Stair Climb & Walk to honor the 2,977 lives lost nearly 24 years ago.

Participants climbed stairs representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers that first responders ascended on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Today we gather not just to climb stairs, but to climb with a purpose," Steve Korb, the Metro Richmond Flying Squad's founder, told the crowd before the climb. "Each step we take is a tribute to the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers, 8 emergency technicians and thousands of civilians who lost their lives."

Korb called the annual event, which is organized by the all-volunteer organization, a "success." He said that 250 people registered for the climb, with some firefighters traveling from Roanoke and Newport News.

"This day is about remembrance, resilience and community," Korb said. "We must never forget that day."

WTVR Metro Richmond Flying Squad Founder Steve Korb

Henrico County Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said the climb offers an opportunity for reflection.

"Take that moment of quiet reflection while you're climbing," Baynard said. "Take that moment before you climb to take a look at the people to the left and the right of you and share that common bond that we don't want to forget."

Baynard recalled his own experience on September 11, 2001, when he was a college student at James Madison University working part-time for a lifeline ambulance company.

"My partner and I ended up driving to the Charlottesville firehouse and sitting with the folks there, just taking it all in," he said.

That day helped solidify his career path in the fire service, Baynard added.

WTVR Henrico County Fire Chief Jackson Baynard

The climb also serves as a reminder not only of lives lost but also of those still suffering from the aftermath of the attacks.

"I have a personal friend in New York. This past year, one passed away. I know a fellow firefighter who retired from Virginia Beach, who was at the Pentagon, was recently diagnosed with cancer," Baynard said. "It's still continuing for the responders and their families. So this is something small that we can do in our community to remember."

