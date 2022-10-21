Watch Now
One dead, one seriously injured in Richmond double shooting

Posted at 10:45 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 22:45:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Q Street in Richmond on Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

